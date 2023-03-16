Hit Warner Bros. TV Series Facing Cancellation After Being Revived on Cable

One Warner Bros. Television series looks to be in trouble after it's move to cable. Deadline reports that the cast of All Rise has been released ahead of the second half of Season 3. The former CBS drama already escaped cancellation one time. Now, All Rise calls OWN home, but there's still some cause for concern. Simone Missick's show is bringing in audiences in-line with cable viewership. However, when it came aboard OWN, it seems that there was an expectation that All Rise would out-perform those marks. For whatever reason, this news is ominous for a series that has a vocal online following that allowed it to be resurrected in the first place. It all comes down to how the second half of Season 3 performs if the cast will be coming back for more.

Here's how OWN describes the program: ""All Rise" is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is 'Judge Lola Carmichael' (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn't intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be."

Shows Being Cancelled and Removed From Streaming Across the Industry

Much has been made of Warner Bros. Discovery's decisions to remove content from their services for tax reasons. But, there are other streamers that have jumped onto that trend for better and for worse. Even more worrisome among that trend are the feelings from members of marginalized identities that works that reflect their experience are often the first to fall. Some recent comments from CEO David Zaslav got people talking because he argues there's still a fully-formed plan for what's next at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," HBO Max said in a statement not too long ago. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

"We can't wait to make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders," Zaslav explained to reporters during a recent earnings call for WBD. "While our team is hard at work preparing for the launch of our combined offering, we're also actively experimenting and testing our hypotheses about the future product in large part to address some of the deficiencies of the existing platform."

