Watch Aaron Rodgers Go On A Rant About The Game of Thrones Finale

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have had the opportunity to walk on to the final season of Game of Thrones, that does not mean he is willing to give his favorite show a pass, instead lambasting the finale in a minute-long rant during a locker room interview. It all began with reporters asking him who he was in the series — the internet has had a few wrong guesses, as it turns out — but quickly transformed into something more.

“I wasn’t the person who got burned up,” Rodgers said of his cameo in the show’s final season. “And I’m disappointed in every person who would actually say that was me because if you watch that person run, they’re a total non-athlete.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aaron Rodgers just went on a Game of Thrones rant for the ages 😂 (via @WISN_Watson) pic.twitter.com/mDxJTsCBmw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

He added that he also wasn’t the archer fans have speculated, “although that person definitely looked like me.” Had he been an archer, there may have been an extra layer of in-joke to the casting, since Rodgers’s sister-in-law, Katie Cassidy-Rodgers, plays Black Siren/Laurel Lance on Arrow, that superhero show that’s replete with archers all its own. But after he singled out some of the characters he wasn’t, reporters asked whether he liked the ending of Game of Thrones.

“No. I love the show and it was a great ten years but no,” Rodgers said. “You come down to the end, and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark any more? No — Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Veres had a better story. Bronn… lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, better story.”

It went on a bit like that, as you can see in the video posted above. He resolved his rant by saying that he believed that Dany deserved to be on the Iron Throne, and that Bran was far from the downy innocent he claimed to be, and instead had put machinations into the works to ensure the outcome that happened, up to and including Dany’s madness.