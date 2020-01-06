Watch Ricky Gervais’ Controversial Golden Globes Opening Monologue

One of the biggest things going into the Golden Globes tonight was seeing what Ricky Gervais would do in his opening monologue. Nobody in the audience escaped the scorching monologue. The censors had their work cut out for them as well. He took aim at the majority of Hollywood and covered topics from his own past with jokes about Jeffrey Epstein, Ronan Farrow, and “woke” culture. The comedian has become popular online for standpoints just like that. In fact, he led his entire speech with a comment about the trouble Kevin Hart faced hosting The Oscars because of his comments about gay people on Twitter. Even though Hart addressed the tweets, people were still outraged about the choice, and he got replaced. (The entire conversation requires more nuance than that, but Twitter is no place for that a lot of the time.) Still, if NBC was looking for a spectacle, they got one in a major way with Gervais’ performance.

“You’ll all be thankful to know that this is my last time hosting these awards. So, I don’t care. I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either, fifth time,” the controversial host began. “So, I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets. Hello?!? Luckily for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can’t speak English. They’ve no idea what Twitter is.”

Gervais said that he came there in a limo with a license plate made by Felicity Huffman. Of course, the actress completed a prison stint after her part in that highly-publicized college admissions scandal.

“You all look lovely all dolled up, you came here in your limos. I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he said as the crowd was stunned. “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to her. And her dad was in ‘Wild Hogs,’ so…”

The comic took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio for his choice in girlfriends. “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was nearly too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘C’mon, mate…’ “

Gervais concluded, “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”