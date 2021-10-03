Enemies are out for blood in the final episode this year of The Walking Dead Season 11. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on October 3, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming “For Blood” one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9/8c on AMC. In The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 finale, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) unleash their walker herd to take back Meridian from Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers. Back home, the Alexandrians fight a zombie flood during a violent storm.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 Now

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1 finale, “For Blood,” is now streaming early on AMC+ as of Sunday, October 3. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

Plans start at $4.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (starting October 10), and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 (on Sundays) all season long.

What Is “For Blood” About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, “The Reapers defend Meridian from a herd. Alexandrians protect themselves from walkers in a storm.”

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes in 2022. AMC Networks has not yet announced a premiere date for the next eight episodes of The Final Season Part 2 (expected early next year) or the final eight episodes of the series to air in Part 3 (late 2022).

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.