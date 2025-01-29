Watch: WWE’s Mystery Tease for NXT Vengeance Day and Who It Could Be

WWE NXT’s main event was a thrilling battle for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, but WWE had one more surprise up its sleeve. After the episode ended, there was an emergency transmission-style screen and sound that played, with the words WWE Transmission written across the screen. Then the words were deleted, and their place someone typed Vengeance Day before the feed cut out, and you can watch the video right here. The question now is, who is this mysterious tease for, and here are our best guesses.

There are two names that are currently spoken of as the frontrunners regarding the teaser. The first is Jordynne Grace, who has appeared in NXT several times before. These days however she is now part of the WWE roster, which was recently revealed, and she could be making her full-time debut at Vengeance Day.

The other name that is coming up a lot is another TNA star, but one who has yet to step foot in NXT, and that is Sami Callihan. Callihan has been a staple of TNA over the years, and with WWE and TNA’s new multi-year partnership, bringing in someone like Callihan would certainly be an interesting move for Vengeance Day.

There’s obviously the possibility that this is another free agent signing and not related to TNA, but with the recent partnership, it would make sense for someone from the TNA roster to make a big splash. There are several intriguing options outside Grace and Callihan as well, including Josh Alexander, Masha Slamovich, and The Hardys, and all of those would likely lead to a match happening down the road as well.

“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship.”

“We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

