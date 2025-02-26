Watch: WWE Reveals Ricky Saints’ Entrance and Theme Music During In-Ring Debut

After his surprise debut threw everyone for a loop, it was finally time for the newest WWE NXT Superstar Ricky Saints to jump into the ring. Tonight Saints would make his in-ring NXT debut alongside Je’Von Evans, and they would take on Wes Lee and Ethan Page once the action started in the ring, though we also got our first look at Saints’ new entrance as well. You can watch Saints’ first entrance in the video below.

Ricky’s new entrance starts with the arena completely blacked out as “Welcome to the Revolution” plays. Then you see Ricky’s trademark pose on either side as the music starts to ramp up and the yellow and blue spotlight shines down on him. The music is great, and it will remain to be seen if any other little elements or timing cues are added as time goes on.

Evans would get things started for the duo, as he has previous issues with both Lee and Page, but eventually, it would be time for Saints to get in the ring for the first time. The battle between Evans and Page would spill out of the ring and into the crowd, leaving Saints in the ring on his own against Lee’s allies, but he was able to send them out to the floor.

Page and Lee would put Saints to the test at several points, but it would be Saints countering a move from Lee and getting his first win as a WWE Superstar, and it will be the first of many matches for the Revolution. Saints held a sign up and hit the pose as NXT went off-air, and it was a pretty great debut all around.

It is also likely that Saints will have some sort of role to play at Roadblock, but it remains to be seen who he will face and in what format. Right now Roadblock is stacked with Championship matches, with the NXT Championship, TNA X-Division Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s North American Championship, and TNA World Tag Team Championships all up for grabs in some way already.

That means you need big matches that don’t have Titles involved too, and with Ethan Page and Wes Lee already getting in Saints’ face these past few weeks, we could see an actual one on one battle at the big show. We could also see Saints match up with someone else, as he’s run into just about everyone backstage at this point, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of Saints’ in-ring debut and entrance? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!