Watch: Wylde Pak’s Dynamic Duo Take on Their Biggest Challenge Yet in New Clip (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon’s delightful new series Wylde Pak is already charming fans with its blend of humor, family, and pure chaos, and now we’ve got an exclusive first look clip of this week’s next hilarious episode right here. Wylde Pak is the brainchild of creators Paul Watling and Kyle Marshall, and follows the adventures of two half-siblings named Lily and Jack who have to now live together in the same house. That puts a serious damper on Lily’s big plans for her new game room and her summer overall, but as you can see in the clip below, she soon discovers there’s actually quite a lot of fun to be had with him around.

The clip has Lily and Jack making their way to Canyon Valley so Jack can get the best shot, and to do that, they will have to make their way up what is fittingly known as “the hill”. Everything is never quite what you expect in this series, and that’s true of the first leg of Jack and Lily’s journey as well. You can get a sneak peek at the new episode in the video below.

The series premiere revealed that Jack’s mother sent him to live with Lily’s family for the summer after a close call on her latest expedition, but that hasn’t deterred Jack’s explorer spirit in the least. That’s also opened up a number of opportunities for Lily to shine, and they make quite the team, even when things go completely off the rails, like when they accidentally sent Halmoni flying down the road in a broken-down trailer. Hey, life happens, right?

Wylde Pak features a stellar voice cast, including Nikki Castillo (Lily), Benjamin Plessala (Jack), Ben Pronsky (William Wylde), Jee Young Han (Min-Ju Pak), Jean Yoon (Halmoni), Gillian Jacobs (Alice Kelly), and Jon Glaser (Chuck). Watling (The Tiger’s Apprentice), Marshall (The Loud House), Seonna Hong (The Wild Robot), and Conrad Vernon (Shrek) are executive producers, while development and production are being handled by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development.

“Nickelodeon’s commitment to showcasing stories about the human experience, filled with humor and adventure, holds true with the debut of the original series Wylde Pak,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait for our audience to meet this wonderfully blended family, which encapsulates what it means to be a modern family navigating the world around them while learning more about each other along the way.” You can find the official description for Wylde Pak below.

“In Wylde Pak, living together for the first time, half-siblings Jack and Lily are pushed outside their comfort zones as they learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business. With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other’s previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family.”

A new episode of Wylde Pak airs weekly on Fridays on Nickelodeon at 7:30 PM EST, and you can catch up on the series premiere right now on Nicktoons.

What have you thought of the series so far, and will you be tuning into the new episode? Let us know in the comments