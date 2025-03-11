Nickelodeon Announces Brand-New Animated Series, Wylde Pak, With First Look

Play video

Wylde Pak is a brand new animated series coming to Nickelodeon later this Summer, and Nickelodeon has shared the first look at what to expect from this wacky new family. Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program is the latest endeavor to bring new voices and ideas to the network, and it’s evolved from a program that the network has had in action for over a decade as these shorts have the potential to get picked up for full series releases. The Intergalactic Shorts Program has already had success with the launch of Rock Paper Scissors, and now the second of these efforts is making its debut.

Wylde Pak is the second in the Intergalactic Shorts Program to get picked up for a full series (as announced via press release), and will be making its full debut with Nickelodeon later this Summer. Co-created by Paul Watling (The Tiger’s Apprentice) and Kyle Marshall (The Loud House), Wylde Pak is a new 2D animated series that features a blended, multigenerational Korean American family as they go on what are likely going to be some very wacky adventures. You can check out the first look at Wylde Pak with the video above.

What Is Wylde Pak?

Co-created by Paul Watling (The Tiger’s Apprentice) and Kyle Marshall (The Loud House) who both serve as executive producers alongside Seonna Hong (My Life as a Teenage Robot) and Conrad Vernon (Shrek), Wylde Pak had its development and production overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development. Making its debut some time later this Summer (with a concrete release date yet to be announced as of the time of this publication), the 2D animated series will run for 26 episodes for its initial order and follow a pair of half-siblings who are now learning to live in a much bigger family.

This first clip of the series teases just how chaotic this new family life is going to be as the Wylde-Pak family does their best to get some very elusive cookies at their neighborhood grocery, Woori World. Wylde Pak stars the likes of Nikki Castillo (K.C. Undercover) as Lily Pak, who is teased to be a “competitive and fun-loving 11-year-old” with Benjamin Plessala (SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run) as Jack Wylde, Lily’s 13-year-old half-brother.

Additional members of the voice cast fill out the rest of the family with Ben Pronsky (The Loud House) as William Wylde, Jack and Lily’s father, Jee Young Han (Unprisoned) as Min-Ju Pak, Lily’s mom and Jack’s stepmom, and Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) as Halmoni, Min’s mom and Lily and Jack’s grandmother.

What Is Wylde Pak About?

As for what Wylde Pak is going to be about, Nickelodeon teases the new animated series as such, “In Wylde Pak, living together for the first time, half-siblings Jack and Lily are pushed outside their comfort zones as they learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business. With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other’s previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family.”

“Nickelodeon’s commitment to showcasing stories about the human experience, filled with humor and adventure, holds true with the debut of the original series Wylde Pak,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation about the new series’ announcement. “We can’t wait for our audience to meet this wonderfully blended family, which encapsulates what it means to be a modern family navigating the world around them while learning more about each other along the way.”

