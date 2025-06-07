Dora the Explorer Returns to Live Action in the Search for Sol Dorado Trailer

Play video

Dora, Diego, Boots, and the rest of the crew are back in a live-action movie for Paramount+, and the debut trailer has given fans their first look at their new adventure. That new adventure is titled Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, and features Samantha Lorraine (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah) stepping into the shoes of Dora as her and Diego (played by Jacob Rodriguez) make their way through the Amazonian jungle on the hunt for the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado. There are going to be some challenging obstacles along the way, including the loss of Map and Backpack, but Dora will have to push past those setbacks to keep that ancient treasure from falling into the wrong hands. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

As you can see in the trailer, Dora and Diego discover an enchanted bracelet, which seems to be the key to opening up an ancient vault in the Amazonian jungle. That vault is rumored to hold the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado, which includes a legendary golden sun that has the ability to grant one magical wish. Something like that is obviously coveted, so as Dora, Diego, Boots, and their friends attempt to find that vault, they are on the run from Camila the Crusader and a force of mercenaries who want that treasure for themselves.

Things get complicated though when Dora’s ever-useful Map is possibly lost forever, and then we see Swiper doing what he does best and swiping Backpack, which we see holding an endless amount of inventory (including another backpack) earlier in the trailer. Without Map and Backpack Dora starts to have a crisis of confidence in her ability to be an explorer, and it’s up to Dora’s other allies to show her that she is an explorer no matter what.

Pictured: L-R: DORA (Samantha Lorraine) and BOOTS (voiced by Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias) in the movie DORA AND THE SEARCH FOR SOL DORADO on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Pablo Arellano Spataro/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2024, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved Pictured: L-R: DORA (Samantha Lorainne) and CAMILA (Daniella Pineda) in DORA AND THE SEARCH FOR SOL DORADO on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Pablo Arellano Spataro/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2024, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved Pictured: L-R: DORA (Samantha Lorainne) and DIEGO (Jacob Rodriguez) in DORA AND THE SEARCH FOR SOL DORADO on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Pablo Arellano Spataro/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2024, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved Pictured: L-R: SONNY (Acston Lucas Porto), DIEGO (Jacob Rodriguez), DORA (Samantha Lorraine) and NAIYA (Mariana Garzón Toro) in the movie DORA AND THE SEARCH FOR SOL DORADO on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. Photo Credit: Pablo Arellano Spataro/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2024, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Dora franchise, and Nickelodeon will be celebrating in a number of ways over the next few months. That includes a new hour-long special of the animated series titled Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues, a third season of DORA that will premiere on Paramount+ on July 2nd, a special titled Magic Mermaid Adventures that will screen in theaters, and more. You can check out all of the events and premieres below.

An hour-long special of Paramount+’s original hit CG-animated preschool series DORA, spotlighting cousin Diego (voiced by Kai Edgar). In “Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues,” premiering Wednesday, July 2, on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, viewers will learn how Diego met his best friend, Baby Jaguar.

A third season of DORA that will start streaming on Wednesday, July 2, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and internationally where the service is available, and include a special birthday-themed episode that will also premiere on Nickelodeon, the week of the 25th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 15. The upcoming season (26×11-minute episodes) will feature guest stars: Danny Trejo, as Santa; and Jett Gomez, who joins her dad Taboo on the series, as Quickatina, Quickatoo’s (Taboo) daughter. DORA has also been renewed for a fourth season that will premiere later this year.

Magic Mermaid Adventures (working title), an hour-long global cinema screening event featuring four exclusive never-before-seen episodes, debuting in 20+ markets this fall, along with a brand-new Dora’s Mermaid Adventures podcast and accompanying YouTube series.

Dora as the ambassador of Beyond the Backpack, powered by Nickelodeon Our World, a kindergarten readiness campaign that provides parents and caregivers with tips and resources focusing on STEM/STEAM, literacy, health & wellness, life skills and family engagement.

An expansive global DORA consumer products line launch spanning key categories, including toys, apparel, publishing and packaged goods, and a national partnership with the family-favorite Rainforest Café, known for its immersive, jungle-themed dining experience.

A partnership with Plan International to champion girls’ education, providing school supplies, grants, and backpacks to girls in need around the world, including a continuation of The Dora Fund.

Multiple soundtrack and song compilations that will be released and available on all music streaming platforms beginning this summer.

The extensive ExploraDora Collection, including the first and second seasons of DORA, the original Dora the Explorer series and additional franchise content, is available to stream now on Paramount+.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 2nd.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Nickelodeon and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!