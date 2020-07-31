Watchmen Star Regina King Reacts to Emmy Nomination

✖

The Emmy Award nominations were announced this week and the list of shows includes HBO's Watchmen, which managed to score 26 nominations, more than any other show of the year. The series is up for Outstanding Limited Series as well as multiple acting awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). This week, Abdul-Mateen II took to social media to celebrate the news, and he's not the only one. King also shared words of gratitude on Twitter.

“Nothing ever ends...Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Watchmen on 26 #Emmy nominations, the most of any program,” @watchmen tweeted. “Every single writer, director, cast, and crew member dug deep and gave everything because we believed in Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore's story that was reimagined by Damon Lindelof. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for recognizing one of the most timely & important projects of our careers,” King replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Every single writer, director, cast, and crew member dug deep and gave everything because we believed in Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore's story that was reimagined by Damon Lindelof. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for recognizing one of the most timely & important projects of our careers https://t.co/CEmwsGU3Un — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 28, 2020

The Watchmen account also tweeted this video to celebrate the news:

An Almost Religious Awe. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Cqz4C0IUye — Watchmen (@watchmen) July 28, 2020

Watchmen also earned four TV Critics Awards nominations earlier this month for Achievement in Drama (Regina King), Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year.

Currently, there are no plans to make a second season of Watchmen. Previously, King said she'd only be on board if Damon Lindelof came back.

"You know, I don’t know. Honestly, I feel like I think HBO would want it back in a heartbeat, but if Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry point for Season 2 — I think that the possibilities are infinite, but I feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me," King shared.

Unfortunately, Lindelof has made it clear that that doesn't want to take the reins on a potential second season. Recently, the creator spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he'd like to see someone else tackle Watchmen in the future.

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.