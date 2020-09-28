Wayward Guide For the Untrained Eye Trailer Mashes Up True Crime and Werewolves (Exclusive)

Over the past decade, true crime stories have gone from a niche industry to a part of our pop culture lexicon, thanks to podcasts like Serial and S-Town and shows like Unsolved Mysteries and Making a Murderer. If you can't get enough of the genre - but wish it had an even more supernatural twist - then we might just have your new favorite web series. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the first trailer for Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye, an upcoming digital series that will span both video episodes and audio podcasts. The series is just the latest project from the Tin Can Brothers, a multimedia comedy trio consisting of Joey Richter, Corey Lubowich, and Brian Rosenthal. The trio first gained fame as members of Team StarKid, the popular musical theatre group that created viral hits with musicals such as A Very Potter Musical and Holy Musical B@man!.

Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye follows Artemis (Mary Kate Wiles) and Paul (Steve Zaragoza), twin siblings who work at a podcast network. After uncovering a secret race of werewolves living among humans in the small town of Connor Creek, Artemis and Paul must decide who to trust and the price they’re willing to pay for a juicy story. The series' narrative will be told across two forms, with the audio podcast representing the in-universe episodes of Wayward Guide that Artemis and Paul produce. Meanwhile, the video episodes will showcase the messy and unexpected truth that the duo stumbled on along the way.

"There were elements, specifically in S-Town, where they would talk about how an interview gets cut off and they're like 'Wait, he told me to get this off the record,'" Richter told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "And we're like, 'Oh, it'd be so fun to see what that is, what that side of the story is.' And then of course for us too, it was like, how do we also put like a high concept spin on this and make this a multiyear genre piece?

"While not losing the sort of quirky, character-driven stuff we like to do with pretty awkward characters," Rosenthal added.

"Being able to have a project to where the ensemble is so big, where we can have all these different people that populate this town and bring in all the talented people we usually work with, and beyond, to create this ensemble was the perfect opportunity," Richter continued. "Because every episode, they can interview six people and talk to all these fun people."

"I think that's the natural heightening of the comedy of it," Rosenthal echoed. "If we're talking about these stories of murder and crime, how do you escalate beyond that? And the answer is werewolves."

Wayward Guide features an all-star ensemble cast, including quite a few Starkid alums. Fans can expect appearances from Glee and American Crime Story star Darren Criss, The Flash star Carlos Valdes, and even Stranger Things' Sean Astin.

Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye will debut on YouTube on October 13th, with new episodes being released weekly. Check back with ComicBook.com later for our full chat with the Tin Can Brothers.