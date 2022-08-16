We Baby Bears: The Magical Box Home Video Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced a release date for We Baby Bears: The Magical Box. The home video collection gathers 20 episodes from the first season of the Cartoon Network show. Fans can bring the adorable trio and all their friends home on October 25. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear got their own spinoff not too long ago. (We Bare Bears was an absolute smash for the network, going so far as to have a movie featuring the titular bearstack.) Younger audiences have made We Baby Bears one of the top performing series on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max since its release. Cartoon Network Studios produces alongside executive producer Daniel Chong. Manny Hernandez and Calvin Wong also get EP credits on the show as well. For fans who can't wait to watch the adorable hijinks of Ice Bear, Panda, and Grizz, you can stream the show on HBO Max and the Cartoon Network app right now!

"We Baby Bears is the first original Cartoon Network series to kick off our Redraw Your World campaign and there isn't a better, more authentic representation of our new brand promise than these baby bears looking for the place they fit in," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros said when the spinoff was announced. "Partnering with TRI.BE on the original theme song, their message, 'We are perfect as we are,' doubles down on themes of inclusivity and acceptance which we think kids everywhere will be drawn to."

"Manny's admiration for anime and music come to life in this fresh new expansion of a beloved franchise," Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), added in a statement when the news became public. "The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears' fans and beyond. And did I mention they are baby bears!"

Here's how Cartoon Network describes those adorable bears as they embark on a new journey: "We Baby Bears features the Baby Bears on their search for a place they can settle down and fit into," Cartoon Network's description for the new series reads. "Each episode transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home."

