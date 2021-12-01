We Baby Bears Announces Premiere Date With Theme Song





We Baby Bears announced the premiere date for the Cartoon Network spinoff series. January 1 will kick off the new year with a bunch of the adorable little bears. 10 episodes will air on that day followed by two every saturday throughout the month. In Latin Americ, things get rolling on January 2. Asia Pacific regions have to wait until the 8th. And Europe joins the Middle East and Africa with a March premiere. Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy), and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) – are back as baby versions of the characters you love – traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. TRI.BE, a K-Pop supergroup is singing “The Bha Bha Song” which serves as the theme for the series. Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez are producers for the series. Anjali Bhimani, Rhys Darby, Janeane Garofalo, Young M.A., Jason Mantzoukas, Stephen Oyoung, Willow Smith, and Bernardo Velasco will all serve as guest stars.

“We Baby Bears is the first original Cartoon Network series to kick off our Redraw Your World campaign and there isn’t a better, more authentic representation of our new brand promise than these baby bears looking for the place they fit in,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “Partnering with TRI.BE on the original theme song, their message, ‘We are perfect as we are,’ doubles down on themes of inclusivity and acceptance which we think kids everywhere will be drawn to.”

Manny’s admiration for anime and music come to life in this fresh new expansion of a beloved franchise,” Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), wrote in a statement when the project got announced. “The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears‘ fans and beyond. And did I mention they are baby bears!”

Cartoon Network describes the new show:

“We Baby Bears features the Baby Bears on their search for a place they can settle down and fit into. Each episode transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home.”

