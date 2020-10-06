Cartoon Network Greenlights We Baby Bears

✖

We Bare Bears' popular Baby Bears, which are just the younger versions of Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, officially have their own series as Cartoon Network today announced that We Baby Bears has been greenlit for a Spring 2021 premiere. The new series, which Cartoon Network has clarified is neither a spinoff nor prequel to We Bare Bears, was first announced last year as in development. We Bare Bears director Manny Hernandez serves as executive producer on We Baby Bears alongside We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong. We Baby Bears would appear to be taking a more anime-infused approach thanks to Hernandez's creative vision and will see the Baby Bears searching "a multitude of imaginative worlds" courtesy of their magical box.

"We Baby Bears features the Baby Bears on their search for a place they can settle down and fit into," Cartoon Network's description for the new series reads. "Each episode transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home."

You can check out the first key art for the new series below:

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Manny's admiration for anime and music come to life in this fresh new expansion of a beloved franchise," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), as part of the announcement. "The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears’ fans and beyond. And did I mention they are baby bears!"

We Baby Bears is expected to premiere Spring 2021 on Cartoon Network. No casting details have been released as of yet, so it is unclear if the voice actors who portrayed the younger bears in We Bare Bears will reprise their roles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cartoon Network right here.

What do you think of the new We Bare Bears-adjacent series? Are you excited to check it out early next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!