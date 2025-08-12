Wednesday Season 2 Repeats the Problem With the Worst Harry Potter

Wednesday Season 2 is a mostly solid return for the Netflix show, but some problems hurt Part 1. The Jenna Ortega-led series is back after an almost three-year gap between seasons, with several new mysteries for Wednesday to solve. The show’s sophomore outing delivers on its promise of more horror, and of giving the other Addams Family members a bigger role, with Morticia and Pugsley, in particular, receiving greater focus thanks to both of them now being present at Nevermore Academy.

The show, with its supernatural school setting and huge popularity, has essentially become Netflix’s version of Harry Potter, for better and worse. It sees its eponymous hero having to uncover the truth behind grisly goings-on, and working with their friends to do so, while their teachers are often barriers to it. Sadly, those similarities are more negative in its second outing. That’s because Wednesday Season 2, like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is overly repetitive and formulaic, relying too much on hitting the same beats as its first season rather than breaking new ground. Warning: Contains mild spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1.

Wednesday arrives back at Nevermore a hero for saving the school, but still acts like a fish out of water. There’s once again a murder mystery to solve, connected to a type of outcast that hasn’t been seen in years. These two elements collide, with Wednesday having to engage in school activities where she gets to show off her abilities and win the day, but ultimately all to further her goal of finding out the truth. Even the Hyde is back and once again a major threat, her friends are imperiled, and there’s a once-believed-dead character who is behind (some of) it.

Much like how Chamber of Secrets suffers from being the same broad plot as Harry once again solves a mystery that leads him to Lord Voldemort, Wednesday Season 2 suffers from not growing beyond the confines of its rigid structure. That’s not to say it’s all bad, though. The cast is great once again (with Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Frump a particularly fantastic addition), the tone is delightfully dark and gothic in that most Tim Burton of ways, and it is an easy, entertaining watch.

The same can be said for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which is by no means terrible. However, that series improved when it was able to change and grow with its audience, deepening the characters and world, rather than relying on its tried-and-true formula. Hopefully, that’s something Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 can achieve, or if not, then at least it should be a goal for Season 3 (which has been confirmed) to work towards. The show’s success likely means Netflix will want a lot more of it, and so it’s easy to see why it might stick with what’s worked, but it’ll be by growing beyond that that it could become truly great.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 releases on September 3rd, 2025.