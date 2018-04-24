Westworld: What is Park 6?

Westworld indirectly revealed the theme of another one of Delos’s park via a host who wondered a long way from its home.

In last night’s episode of Westworld, a small team led by Bernard and Delos official Karl Strand stumbled across a dead tiger while searching for hundreds of missing hosts that had gathered in a remote part of the park. Stubbs noted that the tiger (which was a host) must have come from “Park 6,” which meant it somehow escaped its original location.

We’ve known since last season that Westworld is just one of several theme parks managed by the Delos Corporation. A “Delos Corporation” website managed by HBO teased that Delos had six parks with hosts, one of which is Westworld. Another park is “Shogun World,” which (based on the trailers) Maeve will visit later this season.

So what sort of theme will “Park 6” have? Well, the dead tiger gives viewers a pretty big clue. The tiger is specifically a Bengal tiger, a tiger subspecies that can only be found in a handful of countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Bengal tigers are most commonly associated with India, so the most likely guess is that Park 6 has some sort of Indian theme. Of course, the Delos parks also try to recreate some sort of past era, so it’s likely that this isn’t a modern India, but something pulled out of the history parks.

India has a rich cultural history that dates back thousands of years, so there’s a lot of possibilities as to which era “Park 6” could be trying to capture. India had hundreds of mini-kingdoms, sultanates, and empires, any of which could be brought to life using artificial hosts.

There’s also a possibility that “Park 6” is based on India’s colonial period, when the country was held under British rule. While that wouldn’t be the most culturally sensitive choice, it would allow guests to live out adventures as seen in stories like Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. After all, the most famous fictional tiger of all time is Shere Khan, Mowgli’s arch-nemesis. A colonial era “Park 6” would mean the potential for tiger hunts, giving guests the chance to hunt one of humankind’s few natural predators in their own habitat.

While Bengal tigers are native to the Indian subcontinent, they were also occasionally shipped out to neighboring kingdoms to serve as pets for kings. Other tiger subspecies could be found as far east as Korea and as far west as the Black Sea. So, there’s a lot of possibilities…if Delos isn’t too concerned with historical accuracy, which admittedly seems unlikely.

The tiger appeared in the “flash-forward timeline” at the end of last week’s episode, so we’re guessing that we’ll see the tiger appear alive sometime this season. Hopefully, that means that we’ll also get a good look at this mysterious “Park 6.”

Westworld airs at 9 PM on Sundays on HBO.