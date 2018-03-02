‘Westworld’ Samurai Park Name Revealed

Westword‘s Japanese-inspired park is definitely a real thing, but its official name isn’t what many were thinking it would be.

In the Season 1 finale of Westworld, fans got a glimpse of several hosts dressed as traditional Japanese warriors, next to a door with the letters “SW” printed on it. Judging by the logo, and the swords the hosts were carrying, audiences theorized that the show was teasing a “Samurai World,” and that Delos would open itself up to multiple parks in Season 2.

As it turns out, the new park is actually called Shogun World, not Samruai World.

Earlier today, EW reported that the script for the Season 1 finale, “The Bicameral Mind,” referred to the new park as “SHOGUNWORLD.”

The term “Shogun” refers to military commanders who took power in feuding Japan, a time period lasting from 1185-1603.

Seeing as how the second season of Westworld remains a constant mystery, there has been no indication as to whether or not the new story arc will actually include Shogun World, or any other worlds for that matter. However, one of the Westworld viral sites has been teasing a second park in regards to this season, and the art accompanying that specific park looks to be inspired by traditional Japanese culture.

