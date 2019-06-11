Westworld Panel Going to San Diego Comic Con 2019

HBO will be bringing Westworld to San Diego Comic Con over the summer of 2019, ComicBook.com has learned. The HBO series sat out the 2018 event but will be trotting some of its cast members and writers out onto the stage, along with a new trailer for show’s upcoming third season being expected. The panel will most likely take place in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H.

The guests from Westworld‘s cast and crew who will attend San Diego Comic Con are currently unclear. However, the network has a slew of options, including cast members such as Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Shannon Woodward, and newcomer Aaron Paul. Given Westworld Season 3’s setting outside of the titular theme park, the series is expected to see a facelift in regards to its cast as a slew of new characters are inevitable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes just one day after it was revealed that HBO would be bringing Game of Thrones to San Diego Comic Con for one last hoo-rah with its beloved cast members following the series finale earlier this year. In 2017, the network brought both Game of Thrones and Westworld, revealing a trailer for the latter and also offering up an impressive, immersive activation activity outside of the convention center.

Other panels likely headed to San Diego Comic Con’s famous Hall H include panels from The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Paramount, and possibly Universal Studios. Warner Brothers will not be showing off its DC Comics movies at the massive pop culture get together for the first time in years.

What are you hoping to see at San Diego Comic Con? Which panels are you most looking forward to? Comicbook.com will be at the convention so be sure to share your thoughts or requests in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter.

San Diego Comic Con will take place at the San Diego Convention Center in southern California from July 17 through July 21.