‘Westworld’ Season 3 Reportedly Eyeing Antonio Banderas for Villain Role

The third season of Westworld is still a ways away from hitting HBO, but the twisty sci-fi series is already shaping up for a big addition.

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, the series is looking to add actor Antonio Banderas in a villainous role. Few details are known about the character Banderas is playing, but THS states it’s very similar to the cyberterrorist villain of the Bond movie Skyfall played by Javier Bardem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Banderas does join the series, he won’t be the only major actor new to the Delos Corporation. Last month saw the addition of Aaron Paul to the cast, who is joining Westworld as a series regular. There are no other details of Paul’s role in the show.

After the explosive second season finale, it’s hard to predict just where Westworld will go in Season 3, but it will involve some of the hosts escaping the park and exploring the real world.

Series showrunners and creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming episodes, teasing some major changes for the future of Westworld.

“I think it’s a radical shift.” Nolan explained. “What’s compelling and appealing about these characters is that they’re not human. As we said in the show, humans are bound by the same loops the hosts are, in some ways even smaller. You couldn’t expect human characters to withstand and survive the kind of story that we’re telling. The hosts have a different version of mortality, a different outlook. I think clearly with Dolores, as she’s laid out, there is a longer view here, a larger set of goals. They’re existential. They span eons. And that’s a fascinating level of story to engage in.

“It really is like repiloting,” Joy added.

“Yeah.” Nolan echoed. “And that’s terrifying and exciting in equal measure. I’m just thrilled that we have this incredible group that we’re working with to build it.”

The two spoke about how the show is different from Michael Crichton’s movie, but still inspired by the source material’s themes and story.

“It’s funny because the project really originated with Lisa and me sitting alone in a room thinking about what Michael Crichton was thinking about 40 years ago and then trying to build on it.” Nolan said. “These things always start as a private enterprise; at a certain point, you have to show it to an audience. The reception was obviously incredibly exciting, and the level of engagement from people. And we know that our show requires people to lean forward a little bit and pay attention and maybe hold off on going to make that sandwich for another five minutes.”

Westworld Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date on HBO, but it is rumored to begin production in 2019.