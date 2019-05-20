Westworld Season 3 Trailer Released With Game of Thrones Finale

We knew that Sunday night would be a massive one on HBO, mainly because the final episode of Game of Thrones was airing on the premium network. However, what no one expected was the release of the very first trailer of the highly-anticipated third season of Westworld. Even as the trailer aired before the Thrones finale, it took almost the entire runtime to realize exactly what it was.

This new season of Westworld is something completely different from what we’ve seen before. You can watch it in its entirety in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire trailer centers around a new character played by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul. And, unlike the first two seasons of the sci-fi series, it takes place entirely outside the walls of the parks. We get a real glimpse at the future, and the people who inhabit it.

After seeing this, it feels as though a different show is on the way in Season 3. We will finally get to see how the entire world works, and how the events of reality led to the creation of the Delos parks in the first place.

In addition to Paul’s new character, we also got a glimpse at the debut of another popular actor joining the series. Most of the way through the trailer, actor and hip-hop artist Kid Cudi pops up opposite Paul. Cudi also starred in the now-cancelled HBO series How to Make it in America.

It was safe to assume that this season of Westworld would be different, considering that the ending of Season 2 resulting in the hosts breaking out of the park for the first time.

What do you make of the new season of Westworld from this trailer? Are you excited for it to arrive in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Westworld Season 3 will debut on HBO next year.