Westworld Star Thandiwe Newton Reclaims Original Spelling of Her Name

Film-goers have been watching the actress for on the big and small screen for years, but in a new interview Thandiwe Newton reveals that she's returning to the traditional spelling of her name, correcting an error that spans decades. Speaking with British Vogue Newton revealed that her name was erroneously misspelled in her first credited film role and as a result the spelling "Thandie" without a "W" stuck and was used ever since. The profile revealed that "Thandiwe" comes from her mother's Zimbabwean roots, meaning "beloved" in the Zulu language and pronounced "tan-DEE-way." Moving forward the actress will be credited in the proper spelling of "Thandiwe Newton." Newton told the outlet: "That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine."

“The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me," Newton added. "And to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as ‘others’, which is what happens when you’re the only one.” Vogue's article reveals that not only is Newton preparing to shoot the fourth season of Westworld but that when she was offered the part of Maeve back in 2014 she was considering retiring acting.

Sincerest apologies from me, for error in @BritishVogue My name ‘Thandiwe’ is Zulu, my Mother’s tribe is Shona. That’s what happens when you’re separated from your identity for so long, that you forget who you are #ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼 — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@ThandiweNewton) April 5, 2021

"I love how subversive (Westworld) is. Wherever I position myself now, I don’t want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution. I’m not for hire anymore. I’m not going to speak your story or say your words if I don’t feel they could’ve come from me.”

In addition to the traditional spelling of her name, another huge fact about Newton was spotlighted in Vogue's profile, her royal heritage hailing from Zimbabwe. Thandiwe's mother was a Zimbabwean princess ahead of meeting and marrying her father, and the article notes that "the royal lineage passes down through generations," meaning that Newton and her children are technically also Zimbabwean princesses.

Newton's upcoming schedule includes the previously mentioned fourth season of Westworld, where she will seemingly go up against Tessa Thompson's Charlotte in a big way. She'll also appear in Reminiscence, the feature film directorial debut of Westworld Executive Producer Lisa Joy, where she'll appear alongside the likes of Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. Recently she was attached to the upcoming Amazon thriller All The Old Knives where she'll star opposite Chris Pine, Jonathan Pryce, and Laurence Fishburne.