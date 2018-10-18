Here’s What’s Coming to Hulu in November

In addition to bringing new episodes of popular TV shows the day after the air, Hulu has also become known for creating groundbreaking original series, and housing a substantial library of movies and old TV series. That trend continues this November, as Hulu has a ton of new content on the way for its subscribers.

This week, Hulu unveiled the full list of titles arriving in November, with new movies and shows arriving almost every day throughout the month.

Of all the titles set to hit the service, the most popular will undoubtedly be Married With Children, the beloved sitcom starring Katey Sagal and Ed O’Neill. All 11 seasons of the comedy are coming to Hulu on November 9th, joining an already stellar roster of classic television.

Check out the list below to see every new title coming to Hulu next month!

November 1

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Six: Complete Season 2 (History)

10 to Midnight (1983)

28 Days Later (2002)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

A View to Kill (1985)

Albert (2016)

Alice (1990)

Amelie (2001)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Birdcage (1997)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Blue Chips (1994)

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween (2017)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

De-Lovely (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1962)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Existenz (1999)

The Faculty (1998)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Rooms (1995)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gloria (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel 2 (2007)

The Interpreter (2005)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joey (1988)

Johnny Reno (1966)

K2 (1991)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

License to Kill (1989)

Like Water (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Made (2001)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

The Mighty (1998)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonraker (1979)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Never Back Down (2008)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Phantoms (1998)

Pleasantville (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

The Red Violin (1999)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rob Roy (1995)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

Soufra (2017)

Species: the Awakening (2007)

Supercop (1996)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Thunderball (1965)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Wicker Park (2004)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

November 2-10

Nov. 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Wonder (2017)

Nov. 3

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Larger Than Life (2018)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Nov. 6

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Nov. 7

Europa Report (2013)

Nov. 8

Under the Tree (2018)

Nov. 9

Married… With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11

Nov. 10

Big Hero 6 (2014)

November 11-15

Nov. 11

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Nov. 12

The Little Death (2014)

The Wolfpack (2015)

Nov. 13

Bigfoot (2018)

Keepers of the Magic (2018)

Killer Bees (2018)

Nov. 15

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse)

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2011)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Back to Christmas (2014)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas with the Andersons (2016)

Dust 2 Glory (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

Luis & The Aliens (2018)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

November 16-22

Nov. 16

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)

Dept. Q: The Absent One (2016)

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016)

Nov. 18

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002)

The Condemned (2007)

Nov. 20

Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018)

Nov. 21

Box of Moonlight (1997)

Damascus Cover (2018)

Nov. 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

November 23-30

Nov. 23

Baskets: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Nov. 24

Downsizing (2017)

Nov. 28

Best of Enemies (2015)

Nov. 29

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Harry Brown (2009)

Nov. 30

Broken Star (2018)

Daylight’s End (2016)

Scenic Route (2013)

The Remains (2016)

Undrafted (2016)