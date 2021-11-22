Wheel Of Fortune Fans Outraged Over Contestant Winning With Technically Incorrect Answer

Thursday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune drew fans’ ire on social media after contestant Steven Page solved a puzzle with what many say is a technically incorrect answer. The frustration was especially sharp because Page scored $9,000 for solving the puzzle, which was enough to help him beat out fellow contestant Christina Maril so he could advance to the bonus round (and, of course, the added claim that the third contestant, Lisa Volivitch, almost certainly would have taken home that $9,000 if Page hadn’t. After all, according to his critics, Page was off only by one letter.
During the final regulation puzzle, Page solved the puzzle “Quality Craftsmanship.” He pronounced it without the “S,” though, making it sound like “craftmanship” instead. This enraged some fans, while others pointed out that pronunciation could be subjective, and that there is a possibility that he is just as technically correct as technically incorrect.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The show is generally pretty specific about its rules, which made the perceived looseness by the judges seem uncharacteristic. Of course, it’s hard to know whether the judges heard something the audience didn’t, whether they were going by the British pronunciation, or whether it just slipped past everyone in the moment before being “caught” by fans on Twitter.
Check out some fan responses — they run the whole gamut, but we’ll start with the angry ones, because that’s fun — below.