Here’s When And Where Friends Will Return To Streaming

Friends is one of the most popular television shows of all time, and thanks to Netflix the show has brought in a new legion of fans who didn’t get the chance to watch it the first time around. Unfortunately, the show’s time on Netflix is now at an end, as the agreement between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television has reached its conclusion. So, what’s next for Friends? Well, it’s headed to HBO Max, and while you’ll have to wait for 5 months to stream it once more, you can do so when the new service launches in May.

The show’s resurgence started when Warner Bros. Television licensed the show to Netflix in 2014, and it cost the streaming platform a cool $30 million a year to make it happen. It was worth it though, and the show continued to catch on with new viewers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal between the two was set to expire at the end of 2018, and many assumed the series would move to Warner Bros’ in house service, which was being developed at the time. Thankfully that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Thanks to pressure from fans and the fact that HBO Max wasn’t ready for prime time for at least another year, WB and Netflix agreed to a one-year extension. It cost $80 million for Netflix to keep the rights, but it was worth it once more, and fans streamed as much of the show as they could knowing it wouldn’t be on Netflix past 2019.

Now the show will call HBO Max home, and WarnerMedia is dishing out around $425 million for the next five years to make that happen. It’s a big get for the upcoming service, but it doesn’t exactly hurt Netflix either, as they’ve shifted their focus to original content, opting to spend their money on developing their own shows rather than licensing someone else’s.

At least Friends fans will be able to get their fix later this year, and you only have to wait a few months. In the meantime, here are a few things that will help you cope.