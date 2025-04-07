5 Must-See Shows if You Loved The White Lotus Season 3

Season 3 of HBO’s acclaimed satire The White Lotus has once again captivated audiences with its intoxicating blend of luxury tourism, social commentary, and mystery. This time, creator Mike White transported viewers to Thailand to explore Eastern spirituality and wellness against the backdrop of another exclusive resort where the wealthy indulge their desires. The new season delved into themes of mortality, religious awakening, and the complexities of human connection, while maintaining the show’s signature mix of dark humor and suspense. With its stellar ensemble cast, this Thai adventure offered another must-see examination of privilege, complete with the show’s hallmark — a mysterious death revealed in the opening scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans who’ve already finished their stay at the Thai White Lotus and are experiencing withdrawal symptoms, there’s good news. Several other series feature similar elements that make The White Lotus compelling: the exploration of wealth and privilege, immersive resort settings, mysterious deaths, and complex character studies that balance humor with darkness.

Here are five series to watch after The White Lotus Season 3.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Image courtesy of Hulu

Nicole Kidman leads the adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel Nine Perfect Strangers as Masha, the enigmatic director of Tranquillum House, an exclusive wellness retreat promising transformation and healing to its wealthy clientele. The series follows nine guests from diverse backgrounds who gather for a 10-day program promising transformation and healing. Like The White Lotus, the series explores the tension between wellness culture’s promises and its potentially exploitative nature while examining how privilege intersects with personal trauma.

Nine Perfect Strangers examines how far people will go to escape their pain while Masha’s dark history gradually emerges throughout the season. The series also explores Masha’s unconventional methods, including clandestine psychedelic microdosing, which transform the retreat into a dangerous laboratory of psychological manipulation. Though initially conceived as a limited series, its popularity led to a renewal for Season 2, which will shift to a new setting in the Swiss Alps with Kidman returning alongside a fresh ensemble cast.

The Perfect Couple

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple transforms a lavish Nantucket wedding weekend into a complex investigation of privilege, secrets, and societal facades. Based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, the limited series stars Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist whose son’s wedding becomes the backdrop for a murder investigation that threatens to unravel her family’s carefully constructed image.

Directors Laura Pullman and Blidi Seei create a visually stunning backdrop that mirrors the show’s thematic complexity, using Nantucket’s pristine landscapes to highlight the darkness lurking beneath upper-class perfection. In addition, The Perfect Couple stands out for its refusal to rely on typical murder-mystery tropes. Despite its luxurious coastal setting and beautiful people, the show isn’t afraid to get messy, exploring how wealth both enables bad behavior and fails to prevent human disaster.

Palm Royale

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Set in the vibrant world of 1969 Palm Beach, Palm Royale offers a satirical and visually stunning exploration of social climbing and cultural transformation. Created by Abe Sylvia and executive produced by Jessica Chastain, the Apple TV+ series stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an outsider desperately trying to infiltrate the exclusive social circle of the Palm Royale country club, resorting to increasingly audacious schemes — from stealing her comatose aunt-in-law’s jewelry to impersonating wealthy donors at charity events.

Palm Royale stands out for its ability to balance broad comedy with nuanced character study, creating a unique, hilarious, and deeply human narrative. The series also offers a vibrant period setting and costumes, exploring social politics in the late 1960s. While the setting might differ from The White Lotus‘ resorts, Palm Royale still offers a similar mix of dark humor and socially-conscious storytelling that will please fans of the HBO hit series.

Enlightened

Image courtesy of HBO

Before creating The White Lotus, Mike White co-created the critically acclaimed Enlightened with Laura Dern, who stars as protagonist Amy Jellicoe. Amy is a corporate executive who has a public breakdown, attends a holistic rehabilitation program, and returns determined to become an “agent of change.” However, despite her newfound spiritual awakening, Amy finds herself demoted at work and forced to move in with her mother (played by Dern’s real-life mother, Diane Ladd).

Enlightened distinguishes itself through its raw, often uncomfortable portrayal of a woman trying to reconcile her idealism with a world resistant to change. The series also creates genuine tension between Amy’s earnest desire to improve her life and her complete lack of self-awareness. While the show only ran for two seasons before HBO canceled it, Enlightened remains one of television’s most honest explorations of personal transformation and its consequences. As such, White’s earlier TV work will resonate with fans of The White Lotus Season 3.

The Resort

Image courtesy of Peacock

When married couple Emma and Noah (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) vacation at a luxury Mexican resort for their 10th anniversary in The Resort, they stumble upon an old cell phone connected to the disappearance of two young tourists fifteen years earlier. As they investigate, the couple becomes obsessed with solving the mystery, which offers a welcome distraction from their stagnating relationship. The show’s unique narrative structure employs dual timelines, following both the present-day investigation and the events leading to the original mysterious disappearance in 2007.

Created by Andy Siara, The Resort begins as a seemingly straightforward mystery that evolves into something more surreal and emotionally complex, particularly as the couple discovers a hidden location called “Pasaje” that may exist outside standard time. These supernatural elements might distinguish it from The White Lotus, but The Resort still balances genuine emotion and quirky humor to set itself apart from more conventional mystery series.

What other TV show would you recommend for The White Lotus Season 3 fans? Let us know in the comments!