5 Movies Fans of The White Lotus Will Love

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently airing on Max, and fans of the show can check out movies with similar qualities while waiting on new episodes to air. After setting Season 1 in Hawaii and Season 2 in Italy, The White Lotus takes its narrative about wealthy (mostly) white people on vacation to the gorgeous landscapes of Thailand with a brand new cast. A winner of 15 Emmy Awards, The White Lotus is an odd mix of humor, drama, suspense, philosophical quandary, and social commentary – thanks to creator Mike White. Given the show’s slow-burn style of development, it’s tough waiting an entire week in between episodes, so it’s a good idea to find similar projects to satisfy one’s craving for The White Lotus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the HBO and Max original series will undoubtedly enjoy these 5 movies about rich people, vacations, and murder.

The Menu

Those who love The White Lotus will enjoy The Menu‘s satirical narrative about food, wealth, and perfection. In director Mark Mylod’s 2022 film, a famous chef hosts a luxurious multi-course dinner on his private island, and the experience is anything but what his affluent guests expect. The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple attending the event, and Ralph Fiennes delivers a fantastic performance as Chef Julian Slowik. With notes of humor and plenty of surprises throughout, The Menu is an absolutely wild ride that compares to the unpredictable nature of The White Lotus. Glamorous set design and an entertaining screenplay additionally make Mylod’s hit movie worth watching.

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund’s 2022 dark comedy Triangle of Sadness brings a bunch of rich people together on a boat, and madness ensues. The story follows a celebrity couple who embark on a cruise with other rich guests, which turns into a struggle for survival after their vessel strands them on an island. Hilarious and often bizarre, Triangle of Sadness mirrors The White Lotus‘s spotlight on the rich and famous, though Östlund’s film is a degree more unhinged. Elevated by Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean’s lead performances, as well as a charismatic Woody Harrelson, Triangle of Sadness will certainly please those who revel in The White Lotus‘s upscale atmosphere and mystery elements.

Knives Out

Wealthy people and a gripping murder mystery work in tandem flawlessly in 2019’s Knives Out. Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie follows private detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates the suspicious death of a famous author. The mystery unfolds as Blanc questions family members and known associates of the writer, leading to an exciting final sequence as the killer is finally revealed. Knives Out‘s outstanding ensembles cast includes Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other stars. Funny, suspenseful, and engaging, Knives Out makes a suitable companion piece to The White Lotus thanks to its eccentric main characters and fixation on a shocking death.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, was released in 2022, introducing brand new cast members surrounding Craig’s skilled detective. Knives Out‘s successor imitates The White Lotus even better, as its plot involves a group of influential celebrities invited to their tech billionaire friend’s private island to solve his murder. A luxurious tropical getaway? A murderous disaster? It’s the essence of The White Lotus. Moreover, Glass Onion features a star-studded ensemble including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, stacking up to the brilliant names appearing across The White Lotus‘s three seasons. Anyone who loves a hilarious mystery rife with social commentary similar to The White Lotus needs to watch Glass Onion.

The Great Gatsby

Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 novel The Great Gatsby is far from identical to The White Lotus, but the two projects share some notable characteristics. The Great Gatsby takes place in the 1920s and chronicles the life of millionaire Jay Gatsby, his lavish parties, and his many secrets through the eyes of his friend Nick Carraway. Despite The Great Gatsby‘s status as a period piece, Luhrmann adds a modern flair to the film’s soundtrack and a burst of energy into its visuals. Featuring bold colors, extravagant set design, and gorgeous costumes, the irresistible style of The Great Gatsby is a major plus. In addition to the movie’s opulent atmosphere, The Great Gatsby addresses the destructiveness of wealth and death, making it a worthy viewing alongside The White Lotus.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms.





