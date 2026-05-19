Why HBO’s 10/10 Masterpiece Won’t Get the Spinoff Fans Have Been Asking For

Wherever there’s a great, or even not-so-great, TV show, chances are a spinoff has at least been discussed. This is nothing new: Cheers led to Frasier, Breaking Bad led to Better Call Saul, Friends led to, er, Joey. But in an era where capitalizing on popular IP and turning anything and everything into franchises is so important to networks and streamers, the odds seem more likely than ever. Not many HBO shows have received spinoffs, but, as it expands the Game of Thrones universe with multiple series and produces shows that are themselves spinoffs of popular big-screen franchises (The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy), it’s destined to become more commonplace.

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Will that eventually include The Pitt? According to star and executive producer Noah Whyle, maybe not, or at least not in the way that’s been talked about. The medical drama, which takes place in real-time with each episode covering an hour on shift in a Pittsburgh trauma center, has been a smash hit for the network. It’s one of the very best HBO TV shows right now, and among the best offerings on TV quite broadly, winning Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys and generating a lot of buzz, so a spinoff would not be a surprise.

The most likely option is a series, or even just a season of the main show, that focuses on the night shift staff. Led by Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott, these characters have proved popular in their own right and offer an interesting contrast to the main group. However, despite there being calls for one, Whyle shot down the idea on the A Lot More podcast, saying:

“I said off-handedly the other day that I think we’re getting enough night shift. And I think you want more, but you’re getting what I think is appropriate… I still don’t think you need more night shift. Those are great characters. It’s a wonderful energy… You know who works mostly night shift? Mothers. Because they like to be free for their kids [and] to be home during the day. So, it’s a lot less wild and woolly, and a lot more boring and sedate than you would think.”

Would A Night Shift Spinoff Of The Pitt Work?

Image via HBO

It’s easy to see why there’s been talk of a night shift spinoff or a season focused on them. While many of the characters have had more limited screentime, they’ve still managed to stand out. Abbott himself is great, but there’s also the likes of his fellow attending, Dr. John Shen, charge nurse Lena Handzo (Lesley Boone), and a whole group of others who have their own dynamic. Season 2, in particular, led to expectations that a spinoff was being set up with new night shift staff members being introduced late in the season, Nurse Diaz (Jalen Thomas Brooks) transferring there, and Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Ellis, being upped to series regular for Season 3.

The night shift team does offer something different to the day shift. There’s certainly a unique vibe to them, part of which comes from the hours they’re working, and a dynamic that actually feels a little more cohesive as a unit than the day team, while also facing their own set of challenges. It could be compelling to watch more of that, and while I think Whyle saying that there’s less drama because the people working it are mostly mothers is somewhat reductive, he is right that it doesn’t need a spinoff… for now.

The Pitt has only had two seasons so far, with a third on the way. There’s still a lot for it to achieve with its own characters and storylines, and while the time may be right for a spinoff one day, doing it now would feel like cashing in rather than being something that’s really needed. There should be no rush in expanding things out, because The Pitt could easily run for several more years. This is something Whyle himself said on the podcast:

“I’ll say personally, I feel like when you have something that’s a really good thing and it’s working for you, you don’t want to dissipate it too quickly. You don’t want to bleed it off into other narratives and franchise it out, because I think you kind of dilute the potency a little bit and you get everybody overfamiliar with the arena to where it loses a little bit of its specialness.”

There’s a good chance we will eventually get a spinoff of The Pitt, whether it’s about the night shift or set in a different hospital, but it’s good they aren’t rushing things.

The Pitt Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.

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