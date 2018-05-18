The CW Reveals Why ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’ Didn’t Go Forward

Fans weren’t happy about Wayward Sisters not making the cut this year, and CW has now explained why that decision was made.

CW chief Mark Pedowitz spoke to press before the network’s Upfront presentation, where he was immediately asked about the decision to not give a season order to Supernatural spinoff Wayward Sisters. Pedowitz explained that while the network is a big fan of the characters, it came down to a choice between two series, and the other won out (via Deadline).

“We had really great material this year,” Pedowitz said. “We’re really excited about the five series we did pick up. We are big fans of the characters and the women who played the characters in the series, but we did not feel creatively the show is where we wanted it to be. We felt we had a better shot with Legacies.”

Legacies is another spinoff but is instead based in the Vampire Diaries and Originals universe. Pedowitz said that CW execs are “big fans” of the cast from Wayward, “and hope they continue on…guest starring on Supernatural.”

As for Wayward though, Pedowitch reiterated that he “did not feel [Wayward] was where it needed to be to go forward with it this year.”

Wayward Sisters was created by Supernatural’s own Andrew Dabb, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, and Robert Berens, and Dabb expressed his disappointment about the decision to not move forward with the project when it was previously announced.

“CW has chosen to pass on Wayward Sisters,” Dabb said. “We love these characters, and have spent almost two years trying to make this show a reality on the network… but there are some fights, sometimes, you can’t win.”

Wayward Sisters is actually the second attempt at a Supernatural spinoff, with the first being Supernatural: Bloodlines. That series was given a backdoor pilot in season 9, but CW ultimately decided to pass on the project, which would have introduced new characters and focused on different hunger and monster cultures interacting in Chicago, and the source of their conflict.

As for Wayward Sisters, the series was set to follow Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all who were orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Mills would train this group into a monster-fighting machine, and the show even received a backdoor pilot in January, but it looks like for now the series is on ice.

