Will Poulter No Longer Part of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

One of the announced cast members for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series will not be appearing on the show after all, as a new report from Variety indicates that actor Will Poulter has been removed due to scheduling conflicts. Details about Poulter’s character are being kept under wraps, but Amazon Studios is reportedly working fast in order to recast his role. According to the report, they are currently looking at actors Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath to possibly replace Poulter.

Poulter is best known for his role in the interactive Netflix project Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, as well as this year’s horror hit Midsommar.

Little is known about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series except that it is being written by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, with Game of Thrones producer Bryan Cogman consulting the team. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom filmmaker J.A. Bayona will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Much like Poulter’s role, we still don’t know much about Amazon’s plan for the series, other than the fact that it will likely take place before the events of the trilogy of books. The official Twitter account for the upcoming TV series simply said “Welcome to the Second Age,” teasing a possible timeline for when the series will occur in the continuity. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, the Second Age is when Sauron created the One Ring and the additional ten rings given to human rulers, eventually corrupting them.

It seems that Amazon is hoping this new show will be a hit for Tolkien fans, those who loved the original movies, and people who might be looking for a new fantasy epic to fill the Game of Thrones-sized hole in their hearts.

There’s no timeline on when Lord of the Rings will actually premiere on Amazon Prime.