Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer

Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.

As the Zen founder of Abomaste — a supervillain support group that includes the Wrecker (Nick Gomez), who once tried to steal Jen's gamma-irradiated blood — a rehabilitated Blonsky has turned his life around. But in a new teaser for She-Hulk Episode 9, streaming October 13th on Disney+, Hulk returns to Earth for a rematch 14 years in the making.

The Avenger has been off in space since Episode 2, leaving Earth to investigate the Sakaaran spaceship that caused the car accident that exposed Jen to a dose of her cousin's blood.

"What I loved was — and I encouraged it, and I hope this is there —dancing on a knife's edge [with Blonsky]. When he says something about his changes or treatment; when he's doing all of that... Is he though? And they believe him! So, that's good," Roth teased in a press interview. "But where do we go with that? I love having that in the character. If you have mastered the monster, which he claims he has, then he has it under control. But control to do what? Control of what and to what end? And that's the journey."

Roth previously let slip he would share a scene for the first time with Ruffalo's Banner, who made a meta-joke about the Edward Norton recast that happened between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and 2012's The Avengers.

