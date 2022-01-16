Will There Be a Yellowjackets Season Two?

Since it premiered in November of last year the Showtime series Yellowjackets has continued to grow on the premium cable network and the season finale today likely has you wondering, is there going to be a Yellowjackets season two? Good news and bad news, the good news is that yes, there will be a second season, and the bad news is that we have no idea when it will return. In the meantime you can sign up to Showtime by clicking here and watch the entire series. Some further good news though is that the creators of Yellowjackets have a big plan for everything, with five seasons in mind to tell their entire story. Series star Jasmin Savoy confirmed these details to us in a recent interview.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” Savoy shared with ComicBook.com while promoting the new Scream. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

“Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for SHOWTIME,” GaryLevine, co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc said at the time of its renewal. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two.”

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season one starred Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba fett), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).