Willem Dafoe Creeps Out His Saturday Night Live Partners in New Promo

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe is creeping his Saturday Night Live partners Chris Redd and popstar Katy Perry, in a new promo that you can watch below! Dafoe will be hosting SNL this week, with Pery as the musical guest; the actor coming off the massive wave of success for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought his Norman Osborn / Green Goblin villain from the original Spider-Man movies over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set of SNL promos play up the actor’s weird, quirky, and at times creepy onscreen persona in the best way!

Check out the odd-coupling of Katy Perry, Willem Dafoe, and Chris Redd as this promote this week’s Saturday Night Live:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant SNL Season 47 ended last year on a dour note, with host Paul Rudd’s episode having to be cut down to a skeleton crew of live cast members, no musical guest, and a lot of pre-taped sketches and old sketch reruns. SNL has come back from its holiday break doing business as usual, with some fun host lineups in 2022 that include West Side Story star Ariana DeBose and former SNL cast member (current MacGruber star) Will Forte.

Willem Dafoe has stepped back into the arena of blockbuster comic book movies in recent years, with a supporting role in DC’s billion-dollar Aquaman movie franchise (alongside Jason Momoa) and now a role in Marvel and Sony’s billion-dollar Spider-Man movie franchise. Of course, Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin may easily be a one-off appearance, but fans are hoping for more from him. The end of No Way Home left a door open for Dafoe’s Norman Osborn to be part of any new chapter of the Raimi Spider-Man Universe; if that’s a long shot, fans also have some ideas for where he could really shine in the DC Movie Multiverse, as well: like Todd Phillips’ Joker movie franchise:

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe said in an interview with GQ. “So it would be possible to have not only dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC and streams next day on Hulu.