The MCU’s Next Big Hero Nearly Debuted 8 Years Ago (& It Should’ve Happened)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been throwing caution to the wind for a few years now. The last couple of phases have been all about throwing properties and characters at the wall and seeing what sticks. There have been quite a few misses, such as Eternals, which is still struggling to get a seat at the table (despite having significant ramifications for Earth-616), and Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that features what may be the most powerful character in the MCU, G’iah. However, there have also been some winners, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thunderbolts*.

With Phase 6 now in full swing, the MCU will look to keep the good times going by focusing on quality over quantity. Even surefire hits like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed to ensure they’re firing on all cylinders. There are still a few wild cards on the release slate, though, such as Wonder Man, which is keeping almost all of its cards close to the vest. But one thing it can’t hide is the fact that its titular hero nearly made his MCU debut eight years ago.

James Gunn Had Big Plans for MCU Wonder Man

It’s not a secret that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies take place almost entirely in space. Sure, the opening of the first one takes place in Missouri, when Peter Quill is a young boy watching his mother die, but he departs the planet immediately after and never looks back. Taking on the name Star-Lord, he travels the galaxy as a member of the Ravagers and steals for his bosses. But coming into contact with one of the Infinity Stones changes life for Star-Lord, as he goes from thief to protector, hoping to keep the Power Stone out of the hands of Ronan the Accuser. A few other colorful characters join Star-Lord in his mission, and they all form the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In their next movie, the team goes up against Ego the Living Planet, who turns out to be Star-Lord’s father. The Celestial wants to use his powers to take over the entire galaxy, including Earth. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 travels to Star-Lord’s homeworld for several scenes, but there was one prominent one that didn’t make the cut. Gunn brought his good friend Nathan Fillion in for a cameo as Simon Williams, aka Wonder Woman, an actor turned hero. Fillion’s character was set to appear on a set of posters outside a movie theater, one of which teased him starring in a biopic about Tony Stark. Unfortunately, the final cut of the movie didn’t feature Fillion in any capacity. The posters should’ve stayed in, though, because they would’ve opened the door for a fascinating story years later.

The MCU Is Big Enough for Two Wonder Men

It might’ve felt like a waste to have a character as prominent as Wonder Man only appear in the background of a movie. However, Gunn himself said that he was a big fan of the character and believed Fillion could’ve fit the role. The MCU would’ve been smart to listen, because it had a golden opportunity not only to give Fillion a larger role but also to have him interact with the new Simon Williams. Of course, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing Williams in Wonder Man, a character who is hoping to land a role in a superhero TV show. Fortunately, he won’t be alone on his journey, as he’ll have the Mandarin actor Trevor Slattery in his corner, helping him learn the ropes. The only problem is that Slattery usually does more harm than good.

If Fillion’s Williams were around, he might have better advice for a budding superstar. His presence would’ve also allowed Wonder Man to touch upon the strange rules of the entertainment industry. Maybe the original Williams changed his name to be taken more seriously, and Abdul-Mateen’s character would’ve had to go to him to get the name back. Crossing paths would then allow the two performers to go on a typical MCU journey, fighting a couple of bad guys and coming into their own as heroes.

Sadly, that’s all a pipe dream at this point, as the MCU couldn’t foresee how much good a few posters could bring it. Wonder Man starts streaming on Disney+ in December 2025.

