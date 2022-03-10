Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Shares Inspiring Message For Happy International Women’s Day





Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter celebrated International Women’s Day with her followers on social media. The actress posted a nice message on Twitter that got a lot of the DC Comics fans remembering her turn as Diana. As the company moves its cinematic slate around, there still is no word on the story of Wonder Woman 3. After Wonder Woman 1984, there were some parties that were looking forward to whatever Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot had planned next. One of the biggest surprises in WW84 was the presence of Carter near the end. (The movie could be read as having her be the legendary Amazon that wore the Eagle Armor before Diana did in this universe.) So, fans will have to sit tight and wait for more information. In the meantime, they can keep an eye out for more inspiring messages like the one Carter posted this week. Check it out down below.

“Today we celebrate women and girls from all walks of life… And yes, that includes our trans sisters! To be a woman is to be a wonder, but it’s no wonder that we are so strong and full of possibilities,” she tweeted. “Happy International Women’s Day!”

DC’s current Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming movie. In those comments, she sounded super excited to be working with Carter.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” Gadot revealed. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.” She added, “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

While being interviewed by InStyle, Gadot told the magazine that she absolutely adored the pace of filming all these big projects. With another baby, and other movies outside the DC Universe, every bit of structure helps.

“I love it,” Gadot shared about the busy schedule. “If there’s one thing I don’t like about this business, it’s that usually you don’t know when or where the next project will be. Once you’re a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life.”

Wonder Woman 3’s release date has not been announced yet.

