Disney+ Celebrates Jeff Goldblum’s Birthday By Releasing The World According To Goldblum Season 2 Trailer

The one and only Jeff Goldblum is returning to Disney+ next month to explore more of the things we love. The World According to Jeff Golblum, an unscripted TV series from National Geographic, was one of the very first Disney+ streaming originals, helping to launch the service alongside The Mandalorian and the High School Musical series. Disney recently announced that the second season of the series would be premiering on November 12th, aka Disney+ Day, and now we have our first look at what Goldblum has in store.

Disney+ unveiled the first trailer for The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Friday morning. The arrival of the trailer couldn’t come at a better time, as Friday is actually Goldblum’s birthday. You can take a look at the trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will be 10 episodes in length. The first five episodes are being released on Disney+ Day, with the other episodes set to arrive in early 2022.

Here are the descriptions of the five new episodes:

“Magic”: Jeff learns mind-bending tricks from Las Vegas icons Penn & teller and has his perception of reality destroyed by viral superstar Zach King. But magic isn’t all about big names and crazy illusions — for some, magic can be a celebration of nature, a connection to our cultural heritage and a means to explore our deepest selves.

“Fireworks”: Now a billion-dollar industry, Jeff learns the fireworks business is booming. From a dazzline drone display to spectacular stargazing, Jeff discovers how the feeling of awe affects us and the weird and wonderful ways we seek it out.

“Monsters”: Jeff discovers the frightening truth behind why we love to be scared and meets master monster-maker Phil Tippet in his legendary studio before embarking on a monster hunt in the Big Foot forests among the California redwoods.

“Dogs”: From a wild ride with a pack of huskies and a family of urban mushers to the weird and wonderful world of Instagram dogs to a puppy pile-on with a squad of trainee service dogs, Jeff meets every kind of working dog imaginable and gets to the heart of why dogs mean so much to us.

“Dance”: Jeff does a grand jeté into the world of dance. From spinning in a roller disco to entertaining a dance battle, Jeff uncovers the reason we can’t resist moving and shaking to a sweet melody.

Are you looking forward to the return of The World According to Jeff Goldblum? Let us know in the comments!