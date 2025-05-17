WWE Just Revealed John Cena’s Surprising Next Title Match, and It Could Steal the Show

Play video

John Cena’s heel tour continues to pick up speed after taking down Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, but his next Undisputed WWE Championship challenger was revealed during tonight’s SmackDown, and few would have expected this match to be on the list of Cena’s final match-ups. The match against Orton was memorable for several reasons, and that included a surprise appearance from R-Truth, who actually intervened on Cena’s behalf. Cena didn’t feel the same way though, and after a passionate plea from Truth tonight, WWE has revealed that Cena will face R-Truth for the Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While R-Truth has continued to support Cena after he aligned with The Rock and turned on Cody Rhodes, Cena has never reciprocated that support, though he also wasn’t outright adversarial either. That all changed at the Backlash press conference, as Cena put R-Truth through a table in front of the press and then walked out.

Despite that obvious setback, Truth still thinks the real Cena is in there, and in an interview with Wade Barrett, Truth revealed why he is facing Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event and what he feels his mission is, and that’s to bring back the Cena he’s always looked up to.

“Wade, life is tough. The constant pressure man, career, family, friends, bills, but regardless of what’s going on in your world, you could always depend on John Cena,” Truth said. “When you felt like you wanted to quit, what did John say? Never give up. You didn’t know when it was going to come. You didn’t think it was going to happen, but what did John say? Your time is now. Hustle, loyalty, respect. Those are not just words Wade. It’s a beacon of light. If John Cena did it, so can you.”

When Barrett brought up his involvement in the match between Cena and Orton, Truth gave all the credit for the win to Cena. “Wade, John Cena won that match on his own. You don’t know John Cena like I know John Cena. That man at the press conference was not John Cena. The John that I know wouldn’t turn his back on the people that love and support him. The John that I know wouldn’t be talking about ruining wrestling,” Truth said. “He put his friend, his brother, through a table? I don’t want to fight John, but if I have to beat him back to his senses, then I would do it. I’m gonna do it. I already talked to Nick Aldis. It’s set, Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

“Wade, John is the greatest of all time, but I remember what my hero told me about facing the impossible: never give up. And regardless of what happens on Saturday Night, I’m going to walk out with my head up high, because I’m going to live by three words. Hustle, loyalty, and respect. That’s what’s up,” Truth said.

Cena has already seemingly started to waver a bit in his heel era, though he did put Truth through a table to make a statement. We’ll have to wait and see if R-Truth can make a similar statement at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but if R-Truth’s past work (and that interview with Barrett) is anything to go by, this match could easily steal the show. You can find the current card for Saturday Night’s Main Event below.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) vs. R-Truth

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) vs. Logan Paul

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

What do you think of Cena's match against R-Truth, and what match do you think will be the match of the night?