WWE Launches New WCW Channel with Iconic Moments, Full Episodes, and More

Wrestling fans got a welcome surprise when WWE unexpectedly launched a new channel dedicated to WCW, which is now live and growing on YouTube. The new WCW channel already has 36 videos and continues to add multiple videos every day, but it’s the selection of videos that’s most intriguing. Instead of just being clips or compilations, fans are getting a number of not just full matches, but also full events and full episodes of WCW Nitro and WCW Thunder featuring their favorite stars. You can check out the full roster of videos right here.

The first video launched a day ago and featured the full episode of Nitro that initially got so many fans buzzing and really kicked off the Monday Night Wars. That episode was filmed inside the Mall of America and featured the shocking appearance of former WWF star Lex Luger, who had just been featured on WWF before his move to WCW.

Then there’s the premiere of WCW Thunder, which features DDP vs Kevin Nash and Goldberg vs Mondo, and there are even more full Nitro and Thunder episodes available on the channel as well. As for Events, fans can see WCW Starrcade 1993, Spring Stampede 1994, Clash of the Champions, WCW SuperBrawl, and WCW Greed from 200, which features Dusty and Dustin Rhodes vs Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett.

Other big matches on the channel include DDP vs Ric Flair vs Hollywood Hogan vs String, Bret Hart vs Booker T, Hollywood Hogan vs Goldberg, Rey Mysterio vs Ultimo Dragon, and Hollywood Hogan vs String, just to name a few.

The official description of the channel reads, “This is where the BIG BOYS play! WCW on YouTube is your destination for full matches, complete WCW pay-per-view events, full episodes of Monday Nitro and Thunder, Clash of the Champions and much more!”

Now, you can watch plenty of WCW content on Peacock, including 7 seasons of Nitro, 4 seasons of Thunder, The Monday Night War WWE vs WCW documentary, and plenty of pay-per-views, including Slamboree, Bash at the Beach, Souled Out, and more. If you don’t have Peacock however, this is a great way to watch more WCW content, especially if you are just curious about some of the matches and episodes before diving into the full collection.

