WWE’s Seth Rollins Doesn’t Hold Back on Reaction to Fans Booing Hulk Hogan

WWE fans were rather vocal in their issues with Hulk Hogan during WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere, as Hogan was loudly booed during his Real American Beer segment later in the show. In the weeks since Hogan has weighed in on what contributed to that reaction, pinpointing his extensive time as a heel in LA and his politics as the main issues. During an interview with Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins was asked about the reaction Hogan received, and Rollins didn’t hold back on his true opinion in the slightest.

When asked what he thought of the reaction given to Hogan by the fans, Rollins said, “I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed on. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it.”

“I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. I’m happy to see it, I love to see it. And look, I said this before about the Hulkster. He’s a guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him,” Rollins said.

“But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet, and maybe one day when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans, so we’ll see,” Rollins said.

Since the Raw premiere, Hogan hasn’t appeared again live in person, thogh he was featured heavily in the early advertising for the second Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC. WWE is also in partnership with Hogan on Real American Beer, which was announced earlier this year.

As for Hogan’s take on what happened, Hogan has two main theories, and then also revealed what his reaction would have been if he wasn’t promoting the Real American Beer brand and ended up getting that same feedback from the crowd.

“Yeah, but the one thing is I was talking about the beer, we’re in a relationship with the WWE, you know they’re my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA. Now if this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that? I would’ve turned into Hollywood Hulk Hogan and saw, so you hate me for everything I’ve done for all the make-a-wish kids and everything I did for your kids? Well guess what, I did it for the money,” Hogan said.

“And by the way, since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you’re all standing in the soup line, mic drop, see ya, but I couldn’t do that. I was ready, I was ready to go after em,” Hogan said.

What do you think of Rollins’ take on Hogan? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!