WWE Raw Fans Boo Logan Paul, But Was It Worse Than Hulk Hogan?

WWE Raw got things started with the Revolutionary Seth Rollins and the Ring General Gunther, but soon they were interrupted by the Maverick, aka Logan Paul. Paul was making his WWE return after several months away, but he didn’t lose one bit of heat with the audience. Paul, who is now full time again and on the Raw brand, came out to heavy boos, but that was just the start. As he tried to give a promo, the boos got increasingly louder, and actually reached Dominik Mysterio levels at times, to the point where it was hard to make Paul out. The boos continued throughout his entire time out there, which couldn’t help but bring comparisons to Hulk Hogan’s infamous bad WWE Raw reaction, so the question is, which one was worse?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul has been on the receiving end of plenty of boos during his time in WWE, so that’s nothing new. What was new was the sheer volume of them, especially when he tried to speak on the microphone. Then they only got louder as Paul tried to raise his voice over them, and both Rollins and Gunther got a kick out of the reaction.

As for the comparison to Hogan’s moment, while it certainly gave parts of it a run for the money, the level of boos during the Hogan segment is going to be pretty hard to top. Plus, at least with Paul, he is an outright villain at this point, and he did lean into that during the segment. Hogan was not in a villain role during his segment, which only made it more awkward.

Logan Paul is getting booed out of the building.It's very loud lol #WWERAW — Fightful Wrestling (@fightful.com) 2025-01-28T01:23:08.258Z

As for what Paul had to say when you could hear him, Paul took some shots at both Rollins and Gunther, calling them Nimrods amongst other insults. Paul then said he built a career faster than both of them, and he also added that he was trying to work smarter, not harder on his Royal Rumble entrance,, and when he won it he had a big decision to make.

Paul brought up both Gunther and Cody Rhodes as potential opponents after winning the Rumble, and that’s when Gunther decided to interject. Earlier in the segment Gunther had told Rollins that he wanted him to win the Rumble so he could face him at WrestleMania, but after Paul started talking, Gunther changed his mind.

Gunther said he now hoped that Paul would win the Rumble, just so he could slap the silly smirk off his face. Rollins laughed and said he would take that Title back after he won, leaving the ring leaving Paul and Gunther to a war of words as the segment came to a close.

What did you think of Paul’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!