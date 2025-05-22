WWE’s Zoey Stark Addresses Injury Status and Return Timeline

Play video

This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw brought genuine concern from fans for Zoey Stark, who appeared to suffer an awful-looking injury to her knee and leg during a match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. After the injury, Stark was helped by officials to the back, and after reports indicated she would need surgery, Stark has provided an update on her health and injury on X. Stark revealed that she will be out of action for some time, but she couldn’t have been more thankful for all the support from fans and friends.

On X, Stark wrote, “Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks”

Stark’s injury occurred during a Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match that featured Stark, Sane, and Ripley all vying for the next spot in the upcoming match. At one point, Stark leaped off the top rope and went for a basement missile dropkick, but when she landed, her leg severely bent to one side, and the show went to break soon after as she was checked on by officials. She was eventually helped out of the ring and couldn’t put any weight on it, and Sane and Ripley would improvise and finish out the match.

According to reports, Stark required surgery for the injury, and if that’s true, then it will be at least a few months, if not longer, before Stark is able to return to action. A number of fans and friends sent support her way after the injury occurred on Raw and in the days since, including Trish Stratus, who worked quite a bit with Stark during her previous run. Stratus wrote, “Setbacks suck but comebacks rule. Get better soon cause you got more ass kicking to do”.

When ComicBook previously spoke to Stark about her run with Stratus, she had nothing but amazing things to say and hoped that at some point down the line, they would get to bring a true closing to their storyline.

When asked what it was like working with Stratus, Stark said, “Great. She has taught me so much within the short amount of time that we were really working together. I really do hope at some point down the line that her and I get to finish our story. We didn’t really get that opportunity after me giving her the Z-360 to continue on of doing a singles match between the two of us. Hopefully, fingers crossed that sometime down the road, we get to do that.”

We wish Stark nothing but the best, and can’t wait to see her return to the ring better than ever.