‘The X-Files’: Internet Reacts to Cigarette Smoking Man’s Identity and Other Big Reveals

The X-Files returned for its Season 11 premiere tonight and the wasted no time in shocking fans. The Cigarette Smoking Man kicked things off with some stunning, major reveals about who he is and exactly how he fits into the universe of the X-Files.

Warning: HUGE X-Files spoilers below!

In the episode’s beginning, the Cigarette Smoking Man told a brief story of his life and drops some pretty big bombs. First, he reveals that his real name is Carl Gerhardt Bush — a major reveal since his identity has been kept secret for years. More than that, though, he also revealed that he has two sons: Jeffrey Spender and Fox Mulder.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. While fans were still processing the name and father-of-Fox-Mulder bit, the Cigarette Smoking Man also faked the moon landing, is responsible for Donald Trump being elected President of the United States, that he’s in Spartanburg, SC, and — in what might be distressing or hopeful depending on your favorite football team — that the Buffalo Bills won’t win the Super Bowl while he’s alive (for you non-football fans, the Bills just made the playoffs for the first time in 19 years so this is kind of a big deal.)

For X-Files fans, it’s a lot to take in and many have hit the internet with their reactions to all of these major, conspiracy-confirming reveals. From shocked to amused to vindicated, here the internet’s reactions to the Cigarette Smoking Man’s identity and other big reveals.

The cigarette smoking man…that’s how Trump won. #TheXFiles — TropicalStorm Lacy ⛈ (@Agentlacy) January 4, 2018

I can’t believe the Cigarette Smoking Man’s name is goddamn Carl……. #xfiles — Mallory Branca (@mallorybranca) January 4, 2018

THE SMOKING MAN IS MOLDERS FATHER!?!!?!? WTF #xfiles — ????? ????? ???‍♀️ (@HentaiKyoko) January 4, 2018

Fitting #TheXFiles returns the same week the Bills end their playoff drought. Sadly, this Cigarette Smoking Man quote from a 1996 episode still holds true: pic.twitter.com/3MbeVuMtUO — Tim Daniels (@TimDanielsBR) January 4, 2018

@thexfiles is now on. Remember when the astronauts landed on the moon? That was filmed on a film set. We have been told a lie. The Smoking Man is in Spartanburg, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/cmPLyZOIlD — Mark Prokop (@MarkProkop2) January 4, 2018

A lot of unsurprising revelations from the Smoking Man in the opening minutes! #TheXFiles — Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) January 4, 2018

Cigarette Smoking Man is Mulders father. WHUT. Where have I been. #XFiles — F. Ryan (@frannie_ryan) January 4, 2018

It only took 25 year but we finally just found out the name of the Cigarette Smoking Man on #TheXFiles and I’m dying. — MCB ? (@MO_money_BRO) January 4, 2018

New fave #XFiles quote:

“Cigarette Smoking Man is alive and in Spartanburg, SC.”



I had ribs there 20 years ago, but I can’t go back now because we Millennials grew up and killed Applebees.



What a time to be alive.#ScullyandMulder #xfilesseason11 — ?”I’m wide awake.”? (@Legallybeagle) January 4, 2018

