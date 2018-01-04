TV Shows

Internet Reacts to ‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Reveals

Tonight's eleventh season premiere of The X-Files was one big reveal after another.

Tonight’s eleventh season premiere of The X-Files was one big reveal after another. With the Cigarette Smoking Man dropping who he really is and his place in the X-Files universe as well as a massive twist regarding Mulder and Scully’s long-hidden son, William, The X-Files universe saw things tonight that may change things forever.

Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead for the Season 11 premiere of The X-Files!

The episode kicks off with the Cigarette Smoking man revealing that his real name is Carl Gerhardt Bush, he’s Mulder’s dad, and he’s responsible for, well, a lot of crazy stuff. Namely, he admits to faking the moon landing, getting Donald Trump elected president, and if you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, he’s set to see to it that they’ll never win the Super Bowl so long as he’s alive.

But while those reveals were jaw-dropping enough, the show didn’t let up. As the episode continues, fans were floored by the reveal that Mulder and Scully’s very significant son, William, isn’t actually Mulder’s child. The Cigarette Smoking Man is actually William’s father, but more than that, the child was designed using alien DNA. Oh, and Season 10? All a dream. Or a prophecy, part of a potential future timeline of sorts — a warning of the fate of the world should the Cigarette Smoking Man get his villainous way.

For fans, all of these reveals were mind-blowing so, naturally, they took to Twitter to share their feelings about the season premiere of The X-Files. Ranging from confusion to shock to being creeped out, here are the internet’s reactions to the Season 11 reveals on The X-Files.

The X-Files airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

