Internet Reacts to ‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Reveals

Tonight’s eleventh season premiere of The X-Files was one big reveal after another. With the Cigarette Smoking Man dropping who he really is and his place in the X-Files universe as well as a massive twist regarding Mulder and Scully’s long-hidden son, William, The X-Files universe saw things tonight that may change things forever.

Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead for the Season 11 premiere of The X-Files!

The episode kicks off with the Cigarette Smoking man revealing that his real name is Carl Gerhardt Bush, he’s Mulder’s dad, and he’s responsible for, well, a lot of crazy stuff. Namely, he admits to faking the moon landing, getting Donald Trump elected president, and if you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, he’s set to see to it that they’ll never win the Super Bowl so long as he’s alive.

But while those reveals were jaw-dropping enough, the show didn’t let up. As the episode continues, fans were floored by the reveal that Mulder and Scully’s very significant son, William, isn’t actually Mulder’s child. The Cigarette Smoking Man is actually William’s father, but more than that, the child was designed using alien DNA. Oh, and Season 10? All a dream. Or a prophecy, part of a potential future timeline of sorts — a warning of the fate of the world should the Cigarette Smoking Man get his villainous way.

For fans, all of these reveals were mind-blowing so, naturally, they took to Twitter to share their feelings about the season premiere of The X-Files. Ranging from confusion to shock to being creeped out, here are the internet’s reactions to the Season 11 reveals on The X-Files.

MY REACTION TO WHEN THE SMOKING MAN SAID WILLIAM IS HIS SON, NOT MULDER’S #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/hsQJaACYmI — dead communist (@angstyxicanx) January 4, 2018

#TheXFiles I swear to God CSM better be lying. That better not be true, Chris Carter. What kind of a sick disgusting cruelty would that be? — Becky (@BeckyNBeck) January 4, 2018

X-Files fans: hey, Chris, we really like your show but Scully’s already been through a lot can you maybe tone down her suffering a little it’s gotten really misogynistic

Chris Carter: #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/O1SJMfhXpf — Courtney Bierman (@courtbierman) January 4, 2018

No No No….WFT?!? Now I feel gross and need a shower!!#TheXFiles — Syrah Plesner (@FabulousLYsuper) January 4, 2018

I MUST SAY, I REALLY DO NOT HAVE A SINGLE CLUE AS TO WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON #TheXFiles — lady bird (2017) dir. greta gerwig (@cappuccinodyke) January 4, 2018

#TheXFiles

Season 10: “Everything is season 1-9 was a lie”.

Season 11: “Everything in season 10 was a lie”.

Me: pic.twitter.com/K2N4WDgD6x — Agent Daynnah Scully? (@DaynnahScully) January 4, 2018

I’m so confused…I know last season’s finale was apparently all in Scully’s head but…#TheXFilesِ pic.twitter.com/h3EM9dD5Ai — Chris Mosley (@CGMosley) January 4, 2018

Chris Carter is more likely to make me believe Monica fathered William than this bullshit I’ve just heard.

William is Mulder’s son, end of the story. #WilliamIsMulders #TheXFiles — She Wants to Believe (@BelieveTigress) January 4, 2018

Why am I not surprised that the cigarette smoking man was involved in faking the moon landing #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/56IZf1EUyI — Agent Daynnah Scully? (@DaynnahScully) January 4, 2018

Keep in mind that “I want to believe” turned into “I want to lie” in opening sequence ? #TheXFiles — Mary Mundt (@teammundt) January 4, 2018

The X-Files airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

