X-Men: The Animated Series Star Urges Disney to Stop “Ignoring” Calls for a Revival

Wolverine voice actor Cal Dodd says Disney appears to be "ignoring" the "millions of fans" calling for a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series. The fondly-remembered Marvel show aired 76 episodes spanning five seasons between 1992 and 1997, earning x-plosive ratings and paving the way for a live-action feature film franchise at 20th Century Fox, but Dodd over the summer said "nothing is coming to fruition" in terms of a continuation or sequel series. During a virtual Wizard World panel with Dodd and co-stars Lenore Zann (Rogue), Chris Potter (Gambit), and George Buza (Beast), the voices behind the mutant superheroes said "it's time" for more X-Men:

"I'd like to get the X-Men [together] and do another bunch of [episodes], another series. I think that, or a film, bring back the show," Zann said. "Time for X-Men. I think I'd like to see that, first of all, it's time. I think it's very timely and people would love it. Let's make that happen."

Added Dodd, "I don't know how they're ignoring it. I mean, the fans are just adamant. There's millions of fans that want another season, minimum, but they just seem to be turning their ear on it."

Asked which superhero he might want to bring to life after voicing Gambit, Potter answered, "I'd just like to be a part of this again."

Earlier this year, series producer and director Larry Houston confirmed revival talks with Disney after telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that "the one thing we'd like to do more than anything else is to continue where we left off."

"We've had talks, but that's about it," Houston said during an online Wizard World panel in August. "We've made conversation, and it's up to them to make the decision, but we've let them know that we're all available for whatever they want to do in the future."

Describing himself as "semi-retired," Houston added he would return for more X-Men "if we could do a special, a one-off episode, or a five-part episode. Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team. That's what I would come out of retirement for."

Weeks later, Cyclops voice actor Norm Spencer died at the age of 62 at the end of August. Earlier that month, Buza indicated Spencer was willing to reprise his role when he said the original X-Men team "would all love to do" a revival.

