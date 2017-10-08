Elijah Wood Wants To Star In ‘Y: The Last Man’ TV Series

During a New York Comic Con interview for his TV series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Elijah Wood let it be known that he would be interested in playing Y: The Last Man. Y is of course lead character in the famous comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, which was put out by Vertigo Comics in the early 2000.

Wood had the following answer for Screen Rant when asked which comic book hero he would like to play: “Y: The Last Man. When is that going to get made? It’s such a great comic series. Amazing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Y: The Last Man takes place in a version of the world where all “Y” chromosome mammals (the males) simultaneously die. The sole exceptions are a amateur escape artist named Yorick Bown, and his monkey, Ampersand. With humanity plunged into chaos and facing extinction, Yorick is assigned a cover agent protect by his congressman mother, as he has become a precious resource. Meanwhile, all Yorick wants to do is find the actual woman he loves, who was a world away doing anthropological work when the plague hits.

The comic series has been rumored for screen adaptation for years now. After failed attempts at films in the late 2000s and early 2010s, rumors of a TV series began in 2015, with recent news that a pilot has indeed been written. FX was the network where the show was last being developed.

With Elijah now expressing interest, maybe something will happen? Y: The Last Man is the type of property that would go great with FX’s X-Men series Legion ; and with a geek-friendly star in Elijah Wood, they’d be off to a good headstart.