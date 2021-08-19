New Y: The Last Man Teaser Released

In the world of Y: The Last Man, every mammal with a Y chromosome mysteriously dies, except for hopeful magician Yorick Brown and his capuchin monkey Ampersand. Rather than revealing his survival to the world, Yorick is fearful of what the response to his appearance will bring with it, with the above clip for the new adaptation of the comic depicting the rumors of a man surviving the cataclysmic event, as some think it brings promise as others think his survival is an oversight by the universe, and someone should finish the job of his eradication. Check out the new teaser for Y: The Last Man above before it premieres on Monday, September 13th.

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more.

Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Check out Y: The Last Man when it premieres on Monday, September 13th.

