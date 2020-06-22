Y: The Last Man, American Horror Story Spinoff Moving to FX on Hulu

✖

Two of FX's most-anticipated projects have officially found a new home. On Monday, it was announced that both the long-awaited adaptation of Y: The Last Man and the American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories will be moving exclusively to the FX on Hulu platform, as opposed to airing linearly on FX. The announcement came as part of Hulu's NewFronts presentation (via The Hollywood Reporter). A release window for both series has not been currently set. The series will join recently-announced FX on Hulu projects A Teacher, a limited series starring Nick Robinson and Kate Mara, and The Old Man, a drama series starring Jeff Bridges.

Y: The Last Man will follow Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand, who are the only two males to survive in a global apocalypse. The series also stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn, and is showrun by Eliza Clark.

Adapted from the Vertigo Comics series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series has had a decades-long trek to being adapted into live-action. A film version of Y: The Last Man was in the works from 2007 to 2014, with FX developing a small-screen version of the project beginning in 2015. Michael Green and Aida Croal initially served as showrunners, with The Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Koeghan initially set to play Yorick. FX parted ways with Green and Croal over "creative differences" in April of last year, and Schnetzer was recast in the titular role earlier this year. Production on the series has been shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, American Horror Stories will be an offshoot of FX's American Horror Story franchise, and will bring fans a weekly anthology of standalone stories. The project, which is from the mind of creator Ryan Murphy, was first given a series order in May of this year. It's unclear exactly when American Horror Stories will make its debut, especially as Season 10 of the flagship series is currently delayed until 2021.

FX on Hulu - which hosts original series in addition to over 1,600 episodes of existing FX content - first debuted earlier this year, and has been praised for its high-quality addition to the TV streaming service landscape. The platform has already been home to multiple buzzworthy original series, including Alex Garland's miniseries Devs, and the Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Ms. America. As Hulu revealed during their NewFronts presentation, more than 50 percent of their subscribers have engaged with FX on Hulu, and the launch has expanded FX's reach by 130%.

