Yellowjackets Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is working on a third season, but the very first Funko Pops inspired by the show are here starting today. Fans of the show will be happy to know that they are pretty fantastic, and it's a big wave. Ben, Jackie, Lottie, Misty, Natalie, Shauna, Taissa, and Van are all on the team, and you can get your pre-orders in via the direct links below. We also expect them to arrive here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic soon.

If you are unfamiliar, Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in the 2020s.

When Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Debut?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime. Just weeks after Season 2 of Yellowjackets wrapped, co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed via social media that a bonus episode will be debuting at some point between Season 2 and Season 3, although a release date for that has yet to be set.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

What Will Yellowjackets' Bonus Episode Be About?

It's anyone's guess as to exactly what the bonus episode of Yellowjackets could have in store, especially given the definitive and shocking twists of the Season 2 finale. Other shows have often used the bonus episode device to do some sort of "very special" standalone episode — so maybe a Yellowjackets holiday special or some other themed premise might be in the cards. Yellowjackets director and producer Karyn Kusama also recently teased that the show will further explore the immediate aftermath of the surviving team members returning to society.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama revealed. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal… There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."