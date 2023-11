Funko Pop Wednesdays: Here's Where to Get The Drops For November 1st

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent weeks, dropping dozens of figures in clumps throughout the morning. These events can be loosely themed, but it's generally pretty random. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks, but we're here to help you keep track of it all.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 11:30am / 12pm ET and wrap up at some point in the afternoon. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 25th (UPDATING):



Buy 1 Funko Pop, Get 1 50% off sale – See at Entertainment Earth



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 25th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 18th:



Clerks 3 Funko Pops – Details here

My Hero Academia Minoru Mineta – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Anakin in Naboo Starfighter – Details here



Vinyl Gold 18-inch Iron Man – Funko Exclusive (Only 3000 units)

Captain America Civil War Build-A-Scene Captain America (Pop #12 of 12) – Details here

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 11th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 4th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 27th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 13th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 6th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 30th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 23rd:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 16th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 9th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 2nd: