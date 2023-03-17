This month will bring the Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets, the genre-bending Showtime series that has left fans downright mesmerized. As Yellowjackets' ensemble cast has continued to grow, and the marketing has teased a new spooky vibe, there's been a lot of hype around these new episodes. It looks like the early critical reaction to Yellowjackets Season 2 is matching that hype wholeheartedly, with the show currently holding a 100% positive rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

"Having already made a startling first impression, Yellowjackets coils itself in a second season preparing for the long haul -- thankfully, its superb performances and mesmeric ambience are fine substitutes for fast answers," the listing reads.

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Reports have already confirmed that Lauren Ambrose will be joining the series as the adult version of Van, with Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a new character named Walter, Nicole Maines as Lisa, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

"Honestly, in season 1, every scene that I got I would be like, "Oh fun." Like, I get to work with Juliette Lewis, I get to work with Tawny Cypress, I get to work with Christina Ricci, I get to work with Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins, I get to work with Peter Gadiot," Lynskey said of what excites her the most about Season 2. "Like, everyone was fun. I just loved that everyone was so different. People's approaches are so different and it just was a very, very creatively fulfilling time. So, I just hope that I get to have scenes with all of them again. Well, not Peter because he died. RIP. But everybody else, I just love working with all these people. So, I'm just excited for all of it."

What do you think of the Rotten Tomatoes score for Season 2 of Yellowjackets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will return starting Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT