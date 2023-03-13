Yellowjackets Star Teases "Twisted" Development for Major Character in Season 2

As if things weren't already dark enough in the first season of Yellowjackets, they're about to get even darker in Season 2. The hit Showtime series is returning this month, sending characters in both the past and present deeper into their respective downward spirals. This is especially true of Shauna, apparently, as the younger version of the character is going to have a hard time coping after Jackie's death.

Several members of the Yellowjackets cast spoke with Deadline at SXSW, opening up a little bit about what's in store for the show's sophomore season. Sophie Nélisse, who plays the high school version of Shauna, revealed that she will have a "twisted" reaction to losing Jackie.

"There's more disagreement also between the group," Nélisse explained. "First season we're all kind of collaborating and moving forward as a group in every decision, and I think now with the weird cult situation Lottie's got going on, not everyone's a believer, so there's a lot more fighting amongst us."

"The writers took such an interesting take on [Jackie's death]. I was expecting it to be the typical mourning period," she continued. "I can't reveal anything, but [Shauna] has a very twisted way of coping with what's happened... she's going through very complex emotions this season."

Nearly everyone involved with Yellowjackets has teased more tragedy and madness in the upcoming second season. Yellowjackets co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco recently told EW that the cannibalism aspect introduced in the first season would just be the "tip of the iceberg" for the show.

"If we do our job right, the eating f a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness," Lisco said. "That's just the tip of the iceberg."

"If Season 1 was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings," he added, "Season 2 is where it really just explodes."

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime with its second season on March 24th.